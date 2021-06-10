Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk gives his own Kim theory







As we approach the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere (hopefully at some point in the next year), there is a lot to wonder about. What’s one of the biggest things? Think along the lines of Kim Wexler’s fate. Is she still alive in the future? Did she move somewhere far away from New Mexico? We’ve heard a million different theories, with our favorite one being that she lives in the Kansas City area (we know she is a Royals fan) and she eventually spots Jimmy working (as Gene) within the local Cinnabon.

So what does Bob Odenkirk think? The series star/executive producer notoriously does not read scripts ahead of time, as he wants to be surprised as he gets ready for filming. Let’s just say that he has his own unique theory about Kim’s fate, and it may not be one you see coming.

Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, here is what Odenkirk presents — and it’s honestly not something we’d ever thought about before:

“I don’t think she dies. I think she’s in Albuquerque, and she’s still practicing law. He’s still crossing paths with her. To me, that would fuel his desire to be on billboards everywhere, because he wants her to see him.”

There is a plausibility to some of what Bob says here, mostly because it makes a little sense that Jimmy would be motivated by vengeance. As for why we never saw her in Breaking Bad, it may just be because she wasn’t relevant to the story at that time. Remember that the original wasn’t about Jimmy/Saul — we didn’t need a huge window into his life.

With all of that said … we’re still hoping for the Cinnabon reunion. That remains the most positive theory we could possibly consider here since it gives us hope for their future. (Yes, we know that Better Call Saul is not a show decorated in sunshine.)

What do you think is going to happen to Kim on Better Call Saul season 6?

