The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Katie Thurston’s first one-on-one date







Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 2 is where things will start to settle for Katie Thurston. She’s getting to know some of her guys, but to date, a lot of it has been surface-level. There just isn’t time for a whole lot more than that with one cocktail party and 30 men!

Things will change ever so slightly on the next new episode, largely because Katie will have a chance to do her first one-on-one date of the season. The synopsis below gives you a sense of what that will be:

After an eventful first night, it’s off to the races for the 23 men looking for love with Katie Thurston. This jam-packed week will give the suitors a literal wake-up call, take Katie and one lucky man on a charmingly special camping date, and even beg the question “who is the greatest lover of all time?” But with all that fun, there’s bound to be drama as nerves unravel and Katie is forced to question who is truly here for the right reasons.

Is a “special camping date” everyone’s idea of a good time? Probably not, especially since things can get rather cold at night in New Mexico! Yet, we’re sure whoever is there with Katie will relish the chance to get to know her a little bit better.

Structurally, it looks like producers are sticking with having two group dates and a single one-on-one date in episode two — in the earlier years we tended to see more solo dates early on, but this is a way to get more guys involved in the season right away. With that, of course, also comes more drama — we’re wasting no time on the whole “who’s there for the right reasons?” argument this time around! There’s someone who suggested in the most-recent promo that they are there “for the followers” and we REALLY want to know who that is!

