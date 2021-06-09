New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Expect a lot more Max & Helen







Following the revelations in last night’s season 3 finale, you may have a good sense as to where the future is going for Max and Helen on New Amsterdam season 4. The writers took their time getting these two together and because of that, we all want an opportunity to celebrate what this relationship could be.

Luckily, it does seem like this celebration is coming up! In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer David Schulner notes that in season 4, you will see “everything you want from Max and Sharpe, and a whole lot more. It is on. And there is no turning back.” That means an opportunity to watch the two be a couple! There’s a lot of fun that could come with this, but also some significant challenges for each character.

Take, for example, whether or not a romantic relationship between the two complicates Max’s position as medical director at the hospital. Will it alter the perception of his professional relationship with Sharpe? Will it change how they work? The two also have a great rapport on the job, but they still need to figure out how they fit in to each other’s personal lives. Helen isn’t just getting into a relationship with Max, either; there is also his daughter to think about and the bond that could form there. (Max spent a good part of the end of this season fighting to have custody of Luna.)

If the season 3 finale is any indication, season 4 could have opportunities aplenty for romance and it seems that the show won’t be shying away from that. We are ready for all this goodness and of course more of the show’s signature medical cases.

New Amsterdam season 4 is set to premiere at present on NBC this fall.

What do you want to see for Max and Helen on New Amsterdam season 4?

