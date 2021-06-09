New Amsterdam season 3 finale: Max Goodwin & Helen Sharpe’s story







Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam, and her role of Dr. Helen Sharpe, after the events of the season 3 finale Tuesday night?

From the first ten minutes of the episode on, we were reasonably worried about Helen’s future. It was honestly hard not to be when you consider the circumstances. She wasn’t even in New York at the start of the episode, and she was spending time with family — that’s when she realized that something was wrong with her mother. She took her to her old clinic and after visiting there, she realized that it had lost the great soul it once had.

In being there, we wondered immediately if Sharpe was thinking about the other parts of her life, ones that she hadn’t thought as much about during her time at New Amsterdam. It could be a pivot point for her future, right? If there was ever a cause for her to be gone for a long time, it would be taking care of family or returning to some of her roots.

The hard thing about this finale is that the show opened with this big story for Max and Helen — and then went away from it for a huge chunk of time (probably too long for a lot of people).

Here is your update on Max and Helen…

As it turns out, Helen’s mother just had a severe case of bronchitis, and she was able to make it back to the hospital in time. Yet, she seemed to question whether Max was truly ready to move on after a lengthy search for his wedding ring.

Much of the early story about Helen overseas seemed to serve largely as a smokescreen — the end of the episode was instead more about Ryan Eggold’s character realizing that he was ready to move forward, and then Helen being there to receive him on the other side. He didn’t need to say much — showing back up to the door and delivering that kiss was it.

We left the first 15 minutes of this episode thinking that Helen was leaving the hospital for a long time — we end the episode instead feeling thrilled over what the future could hold. What a relief!

