Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 19 hopes







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given that today is Memorial Day, it definitely makes sense to wonder that very thing. Also, we’re happy to present an answer!

Luckily, this answer is a particularly good one! You will have a chance to see the medical drama back on the air, and with a story that absolutely sets the stage for the finale. In terms of its setting, it will look and feel different than any other! For more on that, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Venga” – During part one of the two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital. Once there, the team faces a small community that is in desperate need of their help but are assigned the daunting task of identifying who they can help most. And while Shaun seems to be thriving in Guatemala, Lea is still struggling with the loss of her baby on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In a way, it’s absolutely surprising to see the show air a new episode on Memorial Day — yet, what else are they meant to do at this point? They are already airing far later in the spring/summer than they ever have before, and clearly ABC is concerned about what a week’s hiatus will do in terms of slowing down the ratings. They’d rather just air part 1 of the finale and carry over with part 2 in one week’s time. That is where we could get a good chance of some huge cliffhanger with Shaun/some other character in Guatemala.

As you watch these two episodes, just remember that The Good Doctor has already been renewed for a season 5. With that in mind, you at least don’t have to worry about whatever the long-term future is going to be. Instead, just be fearful of the future for some characters.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor moving forward?

Are you glad that the show is back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







