This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Justin Hartley on Kevin’s future

For the sake of this article, though, let’s put the primary focus on Kevin Pearson. What’s going to happen with his future? It seems like he’s with someone in the flash-forward to Kate’s second wedding, as there are items of women’s clothing in the room. It feels like it could be Madison based on how they react around each other, but there is no guarantee that it’s her.

Of course, there is no way to get Justin Hartley to commit 100% to anything right now. Instead, here is some of what he had to say to TV Insider on the subject of revisiting that wedding:

I think we’ll be revisiting it for sure. I think it’s one of those things that we do tease certain things on our show, but it’s not a shtick. It’s for storytelling purposes. We absolutely will go back. There was one point where Kevin said, I’m a 45-year-old man. I can handle myself. You figure, okay, so that’s five years in the future.

Hartley also confirmed that there is “a plan” for Kevin’s future, even if he did not exactly elaborate on some of what that plan is. If we had to guess, we’d say that the endgame for this character romantically has been in place for years; the story is all about how we get there. Remember that in the world of This Is Us, very few things ever move fully in a straight line.

