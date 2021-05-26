The Voice season 20 finale: Is Cam Anthony, Kenzie Wheeler the winner?







Did either Kenzie Wheeler or Cam Anthony win The Voice season 20? In our minds, these were the two only contenders entering the finale.

We don’t mean that as a slam of any of the other singers left — it’s just more of the reality. It’s been a neck-and-neck race between these two in our minds for a while. Personally, we’ve found Cam to be the more talented overall, but you can’t dismiss Kenzie’s understanding of the show’s audience or natural country talent. There’s reason aplenty to think that the country-music industry will welcome them with open arms.

(The one thing helping Cam a little bit? The fact that he’s working with Blake Shelton. We know how persuasive he can be as a mentor, and a lot of his performers do tend to do really well in this competition.)

Let’s go ahead and get to the results here, since we’ve waited long enough! Nobody drags their finale out quite like The Voice, where you barely have any time at all to process who the winner is. Victor Solomon was in fifth place, Rachel Mac was in fourth place, and Jordan Matthew Young was in third. This, to the surprise of no one, led to a showdown between Kenzie and Cam.

The winner is…

Cam! While the voters for this show have not always gotten it right historically, this is one of those times we can say with confidence that they do. Kudos to The Voice fandom for getting behind a supremely-talented young man, and someone who we could see having a future with the right people. We also just love the relationship that he and Blake formed — we honestly think that each one of them got something out of working with the other.

What do you think about The Voice season 20 finale?

Do you think the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

