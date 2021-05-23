Chicago PD season 8 finale photo: Will Ruzek find Burgess?







We’ve got another look at Wednesday’s Chicago PD season 8 finale, and it looks like Adam Ruzek is more determined than ever before.

So what’s the reason for that? We think that’s not all that hard to figure out. At the end of this past episode, we saw Kim Burgess be seemingly knocked unconsciously. It’s hard to say for sure where the character is at the start of the finale, though one promotional photo out there shows her in peril. At least she’s alive, right?

For Ruzek, we imagine that the goal in the finale is 100% making sure Kim is okay. Does he want to take down a prominent drug ring? Absolutely, but we know what he’s gone through with Burgess. We can assume some of his priorities. The photo above shows Adam preparing for something while at the station — we’ll see where the story goes from there.

We don’t think at this point that Ruzek needs Burgess in danger to remind him of how much he cares for her. It’s clear we’re moving into different territory for them, and in the finale, we want to see both her situation resolved and also get a sense of what their future holds. If there is a cliffhanger, we don’t need to see it be about these two. We just had a Burgess cliffhanger! A show like this is better when they find a way to mix things up.

Would we like for Adam to be the one to find Kim? In theory, sure, but remember that he’d be just as happy if anyone else finds her and she’s okay — the same goes for if she escapes on her own. Her safety matters so much more than any particular opportunity to play the hero. She’d also want him focused on the job as much as anything.

Remember that the Chicago PD finale airs following the Chicago Med and Chicago Fire finales — there’s a TON of big stuff ahead!

Do you think Ruzek will find Burgess on the Chicago PD season 8 finale?

