Station 19 season 4 episode 14: Are Maya and Carina engaged?







Tonight on Station 19 season 4 episode 14, the ABC drama decided to throw a massive curveball in the direction of Carina and Maya.

At first, it seemed like the curveball they were throwing at us was a negative one. After all, the two were seemingly on their way to a breakup. They had a heated argument as we awaited Carina’s departure to Italy. All of their insecurities and fears were rising to the forefront and we were left to wonder whether or not there was any hope for the two at all. There were also differences of opinion about the idea of marriage itself.

Yet, Carina realized that she loved her. Not only that, but she certainly didn’t want to lose her. She still has concerns about the idea of marriage and the original proposal came amidst heightened emotion. What matters the most here is love. They mean the world to each other and they can now prepare for more of a future together.

Will we see this wedding moving forward this season? There’s not of time left, so we don’t want to say that anything is altogether guaranteed. The only thing that we know right now is that they have a future to plan together and a larger commitment. Carina is going to Italy still, but only for a month — she confirmed as much to Jo on Grey’s Anatomy tonight. (She begged Bailey to have her job back.)

The engagement aside, there were still a number of other fantastic moments in this episode overall — think along the lines of Carina making it clear to Maya that she was her home. Also, her admitting that she was keeping some of her intense feelings within to ensure that Maya wouldn’t freak out with each other.

