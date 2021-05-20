NCIS season 18 finale photo: The crisis surrounding Ellie Bishop







With the NCIS season 18 finale coming in a matter of days, there are a lot of different story threads lingering in our mind. The biggest surprise of the bunch, though, is the one tied to Ellie Bishop.

We’ve known for a while that there are a lot of question marks surrounding Gibbs’ future, and there are a number of different reasons for that. He’s not even an active NCIS employee! Yet, there have been all of these little suggestions that there’s something going on with Emily Wickersham’s character. She’s talked about making a trip to Bulgaria, she’s been training in secret with Odette, and then there was that conversation she had with Gibbs in the diner on this past episode.

Have you watched our most-recent NCIS episode review yet? If not, be sure to do that below! We’ll have some other updates coming after the finale, so we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess in order to ensure you don’t miss other updates.

Now, add the following to the equation: Bishop has been implicated in an NSA link from years ago. Does this mean she is guilty of some sort of crime, or that she was set up? We wonder if this is a story that could eventually lead to her going into hiding — or if she upsets the wrong people, it’s possible that her own life could be in danger. The photo above certainly is putting her into a tough situation.

We haven’t heard anything at present that suggests that Wickersham is leaving the show after this season … but we still can’t help but have that nervous pit in our stomach over all of this. Given that we’ve already lost Sloane this season, we don’t want to see anything happen to one of the show’s few other prominent female characters!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you think is coming Ellie Bishop’s way in the NCIS season 18 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







