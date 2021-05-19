Chicago Med season 6 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Natalie, April’s farewell







As we get into the Chicago Med season 6 finale airing next week, one thing obviously stands out: The big departures. It was recently announced that both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta would be leaving their respective roles of Natalie and April, and we assume (for now) that this episode will offer up some closure. Some of that depends, of course, on when their exits were decided upon — we suppose it’s possible that they could come back one more time similar to what Colin Donnell did, but we’re hoping for something that feels like a proper goodbye.

As for how the two exit, that is one of the big mysteries. We know that Natalie has gotten herself in plenty of trouble already with her mother’s case, so could that be linked to it? We have to imagine it’s possible, and the Chicago Med season 6 finale gives you a greater sense of what to expect there:

05/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available. Ethan and Dean find themselves in hot water with an old patient. Will faces the consequences of the stolen trial medication. TV-14

Because this show has been renewed for a long time now for a season 7, we’d honestly be shocked if there wasn’t a huge cliffhanger at the very end of it. One of the most important things to remember here is the fact that last year, Chicago Med didn’t get a proper finale. The health crisis cut that short. This is almost a finale that has to wrap up two different years all at one time, while setting the stage for a season 7.

So yeah … we have to imagine that there are going to be plenty of fireworks in this episode. We’re excited both for what happens here and also the aftermath of it.

