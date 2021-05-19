Blue Bloods season 12 hits historic milestone on CBS







Blue Bloods season 12 will be premiering on CBS this fall and to the surprise of no one, it is airing Friday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

On the surface, this feels like no big deal at all. We’re talking here about a popular show doing what you would want a popular show to do: Stay where it already is.

Yet, there’s a big milestone that Blue Bloods has now achieved — it’s been in its singular timeslot longer than any other show on CBS! Now only that, but it’s been there longer than any show in all of primetime TV. Even long-running hits like Survivor, Law & Order: SVU, and Grey’s Anatomy have swapped nights or times during their runs. Blue Bloods airing at the same time the whole way through is a testament to its incredible fan base, plus also the producers for finding stories that viewers want to come back to week after week.

We’d argue that what makes this particular milestone all the more notable is the simple fact that Blue Bloods is airing in one of the most difficult timeslots in all of time. Typically, Friday nights at 10:00 is where shows go to die. It’s remarkable that the Reagans have found a way to make things work there. One of the reasons why CBS probably continues to have the show there is quite simple: There’s no other program that they have that could guarantee the same numbers week in and week out.

Blue Bloods secured this milestone this morning, when NCIS was announced as moving over to Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

So while we know that Friday nights at 10:00 is where Blue Bloods will continue to air new episodes, there are still other questions about the premiere date. Hopefully, that will make itself clear later this summer.

