The Boys season 3: Behind the scenes with Jensen Ackles!







As we prepare for The Boys season 3 to premiere at some point either later this year/early 2022, why not go behind the scenes?

There are of course a number of things that we want to see in the next season, whether it be some action-packed battle scenes or more of the show’s off-the-wall humor. Then, there’s also the presence of one Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. We know that he is a foundational hero within this world, but unless you are a fan of the comics, you may not know all that much else.

For us personally, we’re most excited to see what Ackles brings to this part. This marks his first major live-action role since ending his run on Supernatural, and we think the craziness of it all appeared to him. First and foremost, Jensen looks nothing like Dean Winchester here. That had to be appealing, and that is without even thinking about the character itself.

One of the challenges that a show like this has is rather simple: How do you find a way to one-up everything that you’ve done before? Can you think of a character crazier than Homelander, or more dangerous than some other people within The Seven? We know that it’s no easy task to do just that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

How do you think Ackles will work his way into the world of this show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

