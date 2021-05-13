Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 14 & beyond







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in getting more news on that or the road to come, we have it within!

Unfortunately, we do have to kick things off here with some bad news: The firefighter drama is off the air tonight! We had hoped that we’d get a straight run of new episodes through the end of the season, but that is no longer the case. Instead, Station 19 will be back on Thursday, May 20 with a story that will be personal, emotional, and also important for Ben Warren’s future. Beyond just that, we could have one of the most essential Vic episodes that you’ve been able to see on the series yet.

For a few more details on what’s next for BOTH of these installments, we suggest that you check out the synopses below:

Season 4 episode 14, “Comfortably Numb” – Ben finally faces the health issues he has been putting off. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara help their neighbor out of a trashy situation, and Carina and Maya reevaluate their relationship on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 15, “Say Her Name” – When Vic helps her parents through a devastating loss, they have a long overdue conversation about the anguish of being Black in America on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The good news

Station 19 has already been renewed for a season 5! No matter what happens from here on out, you can at least take solace in knowing that there are more important stories down the road.

