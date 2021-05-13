Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire, Stella Kidd character?







Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire after season 9? If you watch the new episode 15 promo, we understand the fear.

What’s going on here? If you watched the episode tonight, then you know already that Stella Kidd has been promoted! She’s now a Lieutenant and this is a cause for great celebration — she’s extremely qualified for the position and beyond just that, she’s fought hard in order to get it.

Here is where things start to get a little bit sad, though — there are no open spots for a Lieutenant at Firehouse 51. Boden makes this clear in the aforementioned promo, and that suggests that Kidd will have to go elsewhere. This, in turn, could lead to questions about Mayo’s long-term future on the show.

The good news for now is this: There’s been no public reporting that suggests that Miranda is leaving the world of Chicago Fire anytime soon. This is an extra-sensitive time for fans of One Chicago given some high-profile exits from Chicago Med, but there may not be anything to worry about here. Even if Stella does move from one firehouse to another, we have seen the show focus on multiple locations before. Take, for example, when Brett temporarily moved out of the city. We don’t know if we could see her gone long-term from Firehouse 51 forever, but we do think she could go away for a time.

Beyond Mayo’s future as a performer on Chicago Fire, there is something else that this promo also makes us concerned over: The future for Severide and Stella as a couple. Is Kelly having some last-second reservations? We know that he has struggled with commitment issues in the past, and this will always be a cause for concern with us.

