When Calls the Heart season 9: Is the show now bigger than ever?

It’s almost weird to ask this question right now, given that most shows tend to peak a few years into their run. Yet, the Hallmark Channel drama is a rare one that tends to both keep its established audience while also adding new people every step of the way. For the latest evidence of that, check out the live ratings for the season 8 finale! This episode generated close to 2.8 million viewers, which makes it the most-watched non-Christmas episode of the series so far. That’s pretty incredible for a show that doesn’t get a ton of promotion outside of its home network.

With these finale ratings factored in, When Calls the Heart season 8 actually averaged more total viewers than season 7 overall, and that’s the sort of thing that could keep it on the air for many years moving forward! Hope Valley is the sort of world that ebbs and flows over time, and we could see it staying put for as long as the producers want to keep it going. (Season 8 was down in the 18-49 demographic versus season 7, but Hallmark may not rely on younger demos as much as some other networks that are out there.)

At the moment, we’re still so far away from season 9 premiering to speculate on what its viewership could be, but odds are it will be back at some point in early 2022. We don’t foresee a situation where the network would shift the release window TOO much given that this has been what worked for the series for so many years.

The only ratings question mark we have is this: Will the love-triangle resolution leave some people out in the cold? We have to wait and see on that…

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

