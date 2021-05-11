Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 finale spoilers: Is the wedding coming up?







Next week on the Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 finale, are we primed to see a big wedding? While we don’t want to guarantee anything as of yet, signs lean in that direction. If nothing else, the show is going to feature a lot of planning for the big day.

From the moment that you saw the show’s title, it made sense that the title characters would eventually find their way to the altar. It was mostly a matter of when that would be. Doing it, or at least getting close to it, in the season 2 finale feels about right. If this was ten or fifteen years ago, maybe you could stretch this reveal out for a little bit longer. However, times are changing and with that, this show must also change accordingly. The best thing that it can do is deliver something satisfying now, that way you’ve made it to this moment in the case the show isn’t on the air for too long. (We do at least know there is a season 3 coming, and that offers at least some consolation at the moment.)

For a few more details all about what you can expect to see from here, be sure to read the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 finale synopsis:

“God Accepts Venmo” – While comparing their busy schedules, Bob and Abishola realize the perfect date for their wedding is in just three weeks and enlist their family and friends to help plan their big day, on the second season finale of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

No matter how far into wedding planning this finale brings us, it just feels like there is an opportunity for SO much joy here. One of the great things about Bob Hearts Abishola is its cast, and we’re sure that several of them will have unique reactions as this story plays out.

