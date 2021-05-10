The Equalizer episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on The Equalizer episode 9, we’re going to have a story that is very much important. It’s hard for it not to be given the timing! This is the penultimate episode of the season and after it airs, all we have to do is brace for the finale. Let’s just hope that “True Believer” sets the stage for that both in terms of physical and emotional stakes.

Let’s start things off here by focusing on the latter — there’s ANOTHER risk coming that Robyn’s anonymity is going to be broken! We see some of that in episode 8, and this could be a recurring theme for the remainder of the season. Ultimately, the truth here is that she’s going to have to deal with this for however long the show lasts until ultimately everything gets blown out into the open. If that happens, could she continue to do her job? That is another interesting thing to consider, though it’s hard to have a clear answer.

For some of the physical stakes in this hour, take a look at the full The Equalizer episode 9 synopsis below:

“True Believer” – McCall races to help a concerned wife locate her husband before he helps an extremist group carry out an imminent bombing in the city. Also, McCall worries that her anonymity will be compromised when Delilah asks her to participate in a mother/daughter social media video, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Our hope is that through the remainder of the season, the story remains action-packed and the ratings strong. We know that there is a season 2 coming down the road, but we’re hoping along the way that nothing slows the show down. There have been a lot of hiatuses here and there, and we hope that viewers don’t flock away because of that.

