Big Brother Canada 9 finale preview: Will Tychon, Tera, or Breydon win?







Tonight marks the Big Brother Canada 9 finale on Global, and we don’t have to tell you how fantastic it could be. This is one of the best seasons in years, and we’re left with three players who all bring something unique to the table. We don’t honestly think there’s a “bad” winner in the bunch, though one does stand out a little bit more than others.

Are we sad that Kiefer is gone in fourth, though? Sure, given that he did have a pretty-strong resume.

Tychon – Of the three, Ty is the most exciting potential winner beyond a doubt. He played a solid strategic game from start to finish and had a lot of people eating out of the palm of his hand. He was never nominated, knew when to flip on his allies, and he’s won competitions when it mattered down the stretch. It’s hard to think of a more consistent player all season.

Tera – She went from being an easy target early on (due mostly to lack of alliances) to a metaphorical giant-slayer. She took out Jedson, evicted Kiefer, and has also won big competitions. Her social game isn’t perfect, though, and she was technically evicted during the Fake Double. Could that hurt her?

Breydon – Probably the best social player overall this season, though a lot of his game was fairly under-the-radar. We do think he’s well-liked, though, and that may help to compensate for not always having a lot of control on the game. He has at least won competitions over the past few weeks.

Who do you most want to see win Big Brother Canada season 9?

