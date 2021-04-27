Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Nominations + who won Veto?







After tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 live eviction concluded, there was absolutely still some more news that needed to be revealed. Take, for example, who ended up winning the Power of Veto. Presumably, this happened during all of the time that the live feeds were down.

Following the end of the episode, here’s at least what we knew: Tera had managed to fight her way back into the game! Not only that, but Breydon won Head of Household and for the first time all season, legitimately has the power to influence the game.

The live feeds were back in the seconds that followed tonight’s episode, but we expected that it would take some time for the Veto winner to be revealed. It’s all really based on when they tell us! We would assume that the picture for the week would look similar to when Tychon was HoH, but who knows for sure in this game? We just think that Tera’s a bigger target than ever now that she defeated Jed and won her way back into the game.

The first nomination that we learned about for sure tonight was Beth, who was clearly unhappy about it based on what we were seeing in the house. It sounds like Kiefer is on there with her, surprisingly, but it is not 100% as of yet. It’s taking a LONG time for a confirmed Veto winner.

