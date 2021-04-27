Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH after Tera return?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, we saw a pretty shocking return — Tera defeated Jedson and is back in the game!

In the aftermath of that, a few things were clear. Take, for example, that Beth was very upset that she was back in the game. It also makes things especially messy, given that Tera was betrayed by more or less everyone. She was going to want revenge for sure, but on who?

The next Head of Household Competition was an inevitable free-for-all — and Tychon was pretty screwed. The person evicted on his HoH was back, and we’re pretty sure that Beth wasn’t too thrilled with him, either.

