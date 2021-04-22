Snowfall season 5 premiere date hopes: When will it be back on FX?







Following tonight’s big finale on FX, what can you expect in terms of a Snowfall season 5 premiere date? Is there any one date to have a realistic hope for? Obviously within this article, we have a couple of things to break down.

The first thing that is certainly worth noting here, of course, is the fact that there will be another season coming to the network in the future. In a recent statement confirming the news, here is what FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier had to say on the subject:

“‘Snowfall’ has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV. Its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season.”

It’s true that the ratings for Snowfall season 4 have been great, and there’s also been a great deal of attention put on the show as having its best season ever.

As for that premiere date…

While the first three seasons aired during the summer, our hope is that the overall success of this season will motivate the folks over at FX into keeping it as a winter/spring series. That way, we also have to wait less time in order to see it! It’s probably going to be some time before any sort of firm decision is made, but let’s cross our fingers and hope that it can be back at some point when we get around to early-to-mid 2022. Also, let’s hope there’s at least one more season after the fact!

