Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? New ‘Saving Grace’ spoilers







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? It feels like forever since the show was last on the air and there’s a reason for that: This has been an excruciating hiatus. That’s made even more so because of the way the first half of the season ended. We don’t know if Judd and Grace are alive after what happened to them in the car accident. We obviously hope that there are characters that get to them in time, but we’ve seen enough of this franchise to know that there are no guarantees.

Unfortunately, we still have to wait another couple of weeks in order to see what’s next! As frustrating as this is, we at least have a few more details about the show’s April 19 return. The title here is “Saving Grace,” and the season 2 episode 9 synopsis teases both past and present storylines:

Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love in the all-new “Saving Grace” spring premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-209) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Ultimately, this episode sounds a lot like one of the origin-story episodes you get on 9-1-1 proper, with the difference being that it has expanded outward to be relevant for a romantic couple. Judd and Grace clearly love each other, but how did it begins? We’re certainly curious about that, and we’re also crossing our fingers that there is a chance this love story continues for a while. Other than “shaking up the show” (do we really want that?), there is no real reason to kill these two off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star moving forward?

Are you sad at all that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to sound off right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







