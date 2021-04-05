This Is Us season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Jack and Miguel’s story







This Is Us season 5 episode 12 is poised to arrive on NBC tomorrow night, and we’re getting something that we’ve all been waiting for. A big Miguel story is on the way!

For most of this series, Miguel has been relegated to almost background duty. We’ll get a few lines from him here and there, and reminders that not everyone within this world is altogether welcoming of him. Yet, we rarely get an opportunity to get inside his head or think about some of his relationships.

Is that going to change tomorrow night? To some extent, the answer to this question seems to be “yes.” The photo above shows Jon Huertas’ character (with some fantastic hair!) spending some time with Jack in the past. We’re going to have a chance to see how these two bond, what their friendship looks like, and maybe why they are so important to each other later in life.

While we know there are questions about how Miguel eventually ends up with Rebecca, remember that the two don’t get married until many years after Jack dies. The two do love each other, but it’s also a different kind of love than what Jack and Rebecca have.

Hopefully, we’re also going to have a chance soon to learn more about Miguel in the present — we want to know what happens to him! Remember that he is one of the few characters (alongside Kate) who we haven’t seen yet in the flash-forwards.

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 12?

