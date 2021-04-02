Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘The Common Good’







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we actually going to have a chance to see two new episodes in a row?

Given all of the recent repeats, it does make sense for there to be a little bit of confusion on this very subject — yet, we are lucky to come bearing some great news today! Tonight does mark a new episode at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it is one entitled “The Common Good.” As you expect, almost every key Reagan has some important story to tell. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Common Good” –Frank asks Erin to liaise between him and NY Governor Mendez regarding policy reform he privately backs, but can’t publicly support, because it goes against police rank and file. Also, Danny and Baez become enmeshed in the world of competitive gaming when a high-profile video game streamer is murdered, and Eddie and Witten suspect a live-in nanny is being abused after she approaches them on the street for help, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Out of everything mentioned in here, we remain the most curious as to what the future will be for Danny and Baez. A lot of storylines within the Blue Bloods world tend to be procedural, where you will see a storyline be pretty open-and-shut before the episode wraps. Yet, there was a moment last week for Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters that felt like we could see them go down a romantic direction. It may not turn into anything, but it certainly caught our attention … and we don’t have many other moments quite like that this season.

Of course, we’re always happy to see David Zayas back as Governor Mendez — isn’t he always a great foil?

