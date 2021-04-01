The Challenge season 36 episode 16: Was Big T, Amber B eliminated?







There’s nothing worse than being eliminated on The Challenge so close to the end of the season. You’ve worked so hard to get there! There’s a lot of strategy and determination that goes into you getting this far, and it has to be a real dagger in the heart to not be able to participate in the final.

The pair that did have to feel good about themselves in the early going here was Leroy and Kaycee, given that they did win themselves the early challenge and got the power to go along with it. The big question that they faced from here is rather simple: What would they want to do with it?

Before we even visited the Crater, one of the things that we learned was that Amber B. and Kyle were voted in — so what did Kaycee and Leroy do with some of this information? They chose to send down CT and Big T for the face-off. This was a showdown between the women, so that meant Amber B and Big T had to do battle to inch ever closer to the final.

On the surface, this was a tough battle to call given that we’ve seen both of these women do really well in the past! This was a game of Hall Brawl, so really this was all about speed and precision. Amber seemed confident going in, and she also had something to prove — remember that she felt betrayed by some of her Big Brother alliance members. That was another bit of motivation that she was ready to embrace.

At the end of this (abbreviated) episode, we had to say goodbye to Big T. Our heart goes out to hear given that she made it SO far. This is going to be a tough pill for her to swallow! Meanwhile, Amber gets a little bit closer to the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge and what lies ahead

What did you think about the elimination at the end of tonight’s The Challenge season 36 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







