Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Are more spoilers coming?







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? After that big cliffhanger that we saw on the most-recent episode, it’s hard not to want more as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, we’re in a spot right now where you’re not going to get more in the immediate future. There is no new installment tonight, and the same goes for next week as well as the week after. Fox is putting this show and the 9-1-1 flagship on ice until Monday, April 19, but there is a little method to their madness. You see, they don’t really want to put this show on a hiatus again, and they think there’s value in having new episodes the rest of the way through. With this long break, they are able to do that … though we wish we were going to be able to have more scoop to share as to what lies ahead.

Will that change in the near future? Given the way that Fox typically shares info for upcoming episodes, we imagine that we’ll know more about season 2 episode 9 at some point over the next seven days. They want to get people amped-up for what lies ahead, and even a few teases about Judd and Grace will be enough to excite some people.

As for video footage, you’ll probably be stuck waiting a little bit longer. It’s our hope right now that Fox at least shares something between now and the second week of April, but that’s totally up to them. We’d also love to hear about renewals for this show and 9-1-1 proper; we feel strongly that both are going to be coming back and it’s only a matter of time.

