Riverdale season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Finding school spirit







Want to get some more news on Riverdale season 5 episode 9? There’s a new installment airing on The CW next week, and this is one that will continue the revitalization effort.

For most of the season, one of the central themes of the show has been seeing if Archie, Veronica, and some other characters can turn the community into something viable again. It all fell apart when they were gone, and they’re now looking at multiple different avenues to see if they can build it back stronger again. Doing this is going to be so much harder than anyone would imagine, mostly because of the forces trying to keep it from happening.

Below, we’ve got the full Riverdale season 5 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

SCHOOL SPIRIT – After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past. Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan (#509). Original airdate 3/24/2021.

Hopefully, this episode will at least allow us to see what some of the latest opposition is from some of these characters, as well as getting a fuller picture of what the road ahead will look like. We have a feeling that some of the biggest threats for the Riverdale gang this season have not even been uncovered yet, and that’s something to look out for.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







