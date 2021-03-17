Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? When to expect new spoilers







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying that there is a lot of enthusiasm out there for more new episodes of the show. The first nine installments, after all, did a great job of both establishing the world and putting us constantly on the edge of our seats.

Unfortunately, we’re still in the midst of a rather-long hiatus waiting for new episodes, and the show is still not slated to return until Tuesday, April 13. The good news is that we’re less than a month away! Unfortunately, the next 28 days or so could feel like a crawl for those who are eager for more updates on what happens next.

We’re sure that there are some who will feel like, at the very least, it’d be nice to see a synopsis for what lies ahead — if not a full-length promo with some more insight. These things are coming, but we’d be shocked if they arrive either this week or next. Typically, ABC tends to release information a couple of weeks before their episodes air, so for now we’re circling the date of March 29 in pencil. By that time, we feel like we’ll start getting a few more details as to what the future holds.

Is it possible that we could hear about a Big Sky season 2 by the time we get around to the next new episode airing? That’s certainly something else we’ve got on our mind right now, as we think it’d make sense for ABC to set in stone of their more-popular scripted shows this year. We’re cautiously optimistic that this could happen and if not by April 13, we could get some more confirmation on the future not too long after the fact.

