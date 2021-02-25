Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? New season 17 scoop!







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that this has been a long hiatus; are we at the end of it?

Well … the answer here is “not exactly,” but we can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. There is no new episode coming on the network as of yet, but in two weeks, we’re going to see Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast back! If you haven’t heard, the title for the next new episode is “Helplessly Hoping” — which does seem to be a perfect way to describe the situation with Meredith Grey at the moment. She’s been put on a ventilator and there isn’t all that much the other doctors can do to help her.

Interested in some other Grey's Anatomy video discussion?

It is our expectation that we will see Meredith back at the famous beach at some point soon, and hopefully, she won’t be alone.

As for what we know is coming in this episode, be prepared for more of the DeLuca – trafficking storyline set up in Station 19 — this is a two-hour crossover event! Per the attached synopsis, there are a few other important stories for Jo and Maggie, as well.

“Grey’s Anatomy” picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect.

Hopefully by this time next week, even more insight on what lies ahead will start to surface. We will keep you posted…

