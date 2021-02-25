America’s Got Talent season 16: Simon Cowell, judges returning







If you’ve been waiting to get news on the America’s Got Talent season 16 judging panel, consider this article your reason to smile!

Today, NBC confirmed that Simon Cowell will be back for the 2021 season after being sidelined for much of last summer due to a back injury. Meanwhile, he will be joined by the same panel as last year — Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, the show’s longest-tenured judge. Terry Crews will also be back as host.

Are we surprised that there are no big changes for season 16? Hardly. Because of Cowell’s absence for a good chunk of last season, we think that AGT wanted to provide a sense of continuity this time around. Also, there may be a sentiment behind-the-scenes that viewers are looking for something familiar amidst a rather chaotic world.

Now as for what we’d like to see on the show moving forward, think in terms of more variety than ever! We understand that the vast majority of people who audition for the show are likely singers, but AGT is really the only program out there that gives life to variety acts like jugglers, ventriloquists, animal acts, and things that teeter on the weird side. Sure, have some singers in there, but make sure that there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

America’s Got Talent season 16 will be premiering on NBC later this summer. We’ll have some other news as we inch closer to the premiere date.

What do you want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 16?

