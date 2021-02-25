Mr. Mayor season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, can you expect Mr. Mayor to be renewed for a season 2? Or, is the more realistic expectation that it gets canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break some of that down.

Let us start things off with this simple observation: Isn’t this a super-short season? It felt like it was only weeks ago that the Ted Danson comedy was premiering and now, we’ve already made it to the end of the road. A part of this just has to do with the way some comedies are working these days, especially during a global health crisis that makes things so much harder to shoot. We’re not sure that this will ever be a series that does a full 22-episode season and that’s fine; we just need to see if it returns for a second season at all.

For the time being, we’d say that the future of Mr. Mayor is very much up in the air. To date, this is a series averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 3.5 million live viewers a week. While these are numbers that do leave something to be desired, remember that a 0.5 in 2021 is different than it was even five years ago. In the streaming era, it is increasingly hard to get viewers to watch pretty much anything for a long period of time.

There are two reasons why we are still hopeful over the future of the show, even with some of the current ratings in mind. First and foremost, think about the streaming potential with a show like this — it’s one that we see easily garnering more and more of an audience over time. Also, the producing team of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock is among the best in the business; NBC had another huge hit with them in 30 Rock, but it took time to get to where it did in the end. The same could be said here.

Hopefully, we’ll hear something more on a Mr. Mayor season 2 at some point over the next few months.

