Stargirl season 2 premiere date: New CW promo hypes summer return

Thanks to the new CW promo below, we can say with some confidence that the superhero show will be back this summer. Is this a surprise? Hardly, given that this is when the first season aired on the network/DC Universe. However, at that point it was considered more of a DC Universe exclusive that The CW was getting the rights to; we did wonder if the network would shift Stargirl over to something on their fall/spring schedule, but that is not the case. It will continue to call the summer its home, and honestly, we don’t have any problem with that. It’s a fun, action-packed show that actually feels perfect for that time of year.

Based on how the first season ended, we have a feeling that Courtney Whitmore’s life is about to be even more complicated. New villains, including Shade, are going to play a prominent role in what lies ahead. Meanwhile, she’s going to continue to struggle to have even just the slightest shred of normalcy; Blue Valley is on the surface such a normal town, but she lives such an abnormal life. These two things together are not the easiest thing in the world to reconcile.

We imagine that as we get a little closer to April/early May, there will be a few more details out there about the second season and what to expect. It could end up joining a pretty busy summer on The CW, as there are a number of shows on the network’s lineup that have yet to even premiere. As you would imagine, the global health crisis has made things even more complicated when it comes to both production and scheduling.

