Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? More BTS season 4 fun







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? We know at this point we’re beyond eager for more of this show. It’s been a long time, especially when you consider the lack of new details that are hovering around out there.

Odds are, you probably know at this point which way this is going: There is no new episode on the network tonight, and the reasoning for that is rather simple: We’re still on hiatus! The show will return on March 11 alongside Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things — it makes the most sense creatively for the network to keep airing the three shows at once, since it allows all of them to have the best possible performance ratings-wise. ABC also wants to air new episodes consecutively — that way, there is no other big hiatus. They find it preferable to program this way as opposed to airing an episode, going away, and then airing another episode. That’s something that we’ve seen, time and time again, on another network in CBS.

So while you do wait for more new episodes of Station 19, why not share some fun behind-the-scenes content? The video below comes courtesy of Danielle Savre (Maya), as she shares her and Stefania Spampinato making some French toast! Sure, this is not much of a plot spoiler, but it’s delightful; we’ll take whatever delightful content that we can at this given point in time.

As for when more official information will be out about the next Station 19, we imagine that it’s going to be out there within the next couple of weeks. Think in terms of an official synopsis for the midseason premiere, or maybe some sort of promo.

Related – Check out some other interaction and updates on Station 19

What do you most want to see on Station 19 moving forward?

Are you bummed the series is still off the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Savre (@dsavre)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







