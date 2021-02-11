





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Is there a lot more in the way of content to be excited for?

The good news is that we can answer the latter question definitively: Yes. However, the bad news is that you are not getting it tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus for the Mariska Hargitay drama, and it will be back next week with the first of two new episodes. Hopefully, getting new installments for the rest of February will be enough to help ease the wait — plus, also knowing that there is the big Benson – Stabler reunion coming on April 1! That’s no joke, and it will help to launch the new series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

So while you do wait for SVU to return, let’s share information on both of the upcoming episodes — there are some important stories ahead in each one of them.

Season 22 episode 7 – 02/18/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson teams up with Lt. Barek and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs. Guest starring Annabella Sciorra and Rudy Mungaray. TV-14

Season 22 episode 8 – 02/25/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault. Kat’s cousin reaches out for help. Guest starring Crystal Lucas-Perry, Nicola Rossi, Sydney Elise Johnson and Jane Bruce. TV-14

The latter episode should be interesting via the opportunity to learn more about Kat. While she’s not entirely new to the SVU squad at this point, she certainly is in comparison to Benson, Fin, Rollins, or even Carisi. There are still a number of things we’ve yet to learn about her, and it could take some time to figure those out.

It remains to be seen how many more episodes there will be between episode 8 and the crossover, but we’re pulling for at least a couple. It’s hard to think about the idea of a hiatus that lasts for the entirety of March!

Related – Be sure to check out some additional updates when it comes to SVU

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 22 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, re

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







