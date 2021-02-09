Prodigal Son season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A haunted hotel murder







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Prodigal Son season 2 episode 6? To the surprise of no one, the story is going to be creepy — very creepy.

The title for this episode is going to be “Head Case.” What can you expect to see throughout? Think in terms of an architect being killed off right in the middle of fixing up a haunted house. This is one of those stories where on the surface, it’s fairly easy to conjure up ideas that the killer here may be some sort of a ghost. Yet, and as is often the case within this world, there’s sure to be some sort of slightly-more-logical explanation underneath whatever’s going on.

For some more insight, CarterMatt has the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

The team investigates the murder of an architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel in the all-new “Head Case” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Feb. 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-206) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Is there more going on here beyond what we’re seeing with this case? We have to imagine that there is! Prodigal Son is not one of those shows that simply presents you one storyline and calls it a day. Martin always has his own ideas that he’s cooking up, and to go along with that, there is also still the extended fallout of what Ainsley did in the finale. Eventually, things are going to get to a point where Alan Cumming shows up as a character looking into what happened to Endicott.

Then, there is also the eventual arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones before too long. We have to imagine already that she is going to shake up the show in a significant way, especially with all of the screen time she is spending with Martin Sheen.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Prodigal Son season 2 episode 6?

