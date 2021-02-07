Super Bowl LV: Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church perform National Anthem







Today at Super Bowl LV, we had an opportunity to witness a fantastic rendition of the National Anthem via Jazmine Sullivan. Suffice it to say, doing this is no easy task at all.

The one thing that we’ll say straight off the top here is that there is no bigger venue in America than this — you’re being watched by more than 100 million viewers. To make things even more challenging, this is a song that is highly scrutinized. We’ve seen over the years that there are a lot of people who are rather cynical about anthem singers, and even spend time after the fact trying to pick the performance apart.

So how did Jazmine do in pulling this off? As we noted earlier, fantastic — she did everything that we could have wanted from an Anthem performer in advance. What we weren’t prepared for was for her and fellow performer Eric Church to have the harmonies that they do. These are two singers who come from very different backgrounds and surprisingly, it still worked.

Do we wish that Sullivan had more opportunities to shine on her own? Probably, but it’s hard to fault the arrangement here at all. We think that the Super Bowl was going for a message of unity in bringing together two very different performers to show a broad range of the musical spectrum.

The performance tonight ended with a military flyover, fireworks, and everything else you would expect. It also followed up a performance of “America the Beautiful,” which you can read a little more about over at the link here.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to the Super Bowl right now

What did you think of Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church performing the National Anthem?

How does this compare to all of the other Anthem performances that you’ve seen over the years? Be sure to sare right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around — we’ll have other news and coverage of the big day. (Photo: Super Bowl.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







