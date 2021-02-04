The Masked Singer season 5: Niecy Nash to fill in for Nick Cannon







When The Masked Singer season 5 premieres a little later this year, it will look a little bit different — at least in the early going.

According to a new report from Variety, Claws star Niecy Nash is going to step in as the host for at least the first few episodes of the season. This news comes after typical host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. A rep for the actor/host tells the website that he is quarantining and resting. There is no specific return episode set for him as of yet, and we imagine that the producers will just play this by ear.

So what will this mean for the start of the season? Not too much in terms of the show taping. It does not appear as though Cannon’s exit will deter The Masked Singer from starting production later this week — it is one of Fox’s highest-rated shows, and the network likely wanted to make sure it was around for a key part of their TV season. Also, many of the still-masked celebrities likely have certain dates booked off on the calendar; delaying the whole production due to Cannon’s absence would likely prove to be an enormous challenge. It’s hard to change things around so close to the date!

Aside from the change-up in host, the remainder of The Masked Singer season 5 should look and feel similar to what we’ve seen in the past. Because the format has shown to be so popular, there’s little need for producers to bring in different judges or alter the way in which celebrities arrive and perform. Its biggest success may be that even if you haven’t seen past episodes, you can jump in anytime and get almost immediately invested in the mystery.

In the end, prepare yourself to start guessing and having a little bit of Fun in the months to come.

