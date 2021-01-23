The Blacklist season 8 episode 4 spoilers: Is Elizabeth Keen on the list?







Entering The Blacklist season 8 episode 4 next week, it’s fair to same that the game has changed all over again. Liz seems to be on the run, and more so than that, she’s now the most-wanted criminal that is out there.

Rumor has it that next week’s episode is entitled “Elizabeth Keen,” and that does make more sense when you think about the closing minutes tonight. Reddington told Harold that they should move her up to top priority — so what’s the mission here? What is Reddington’s endgame? We foresee it being something like this: He doesn’t want to kill her, but he does want to capture her. If he doesn’t, she could kill him. She’s already tried (twice!), and he’s clearly not willing to part with the answers she’s so desperate to have. He needs to find a way in order to stop her, and maybe this also fulfills some sort of promise he made way back when. Remember, we don’t know who Reddington really is, let alone what his set of priorities are.

Want to watch our video discussion on tonight’s episode? Then watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our playlist. We’ll have more discussions coming soon on theories and so much more…

Let’s go ahead now and share the official The Blacklist season 8 episode 4 synopsis — there is a mighty-good tease in here about what could be coming:

01/29/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As Red and the Task Force search for Liz, she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences. TV-14

Just how catastrophic are these consequences? We still don’t buy into any theory that Reddington will die this season. It just doesn’t seem plausible with how much we all love James Spader. Yet, we’re worried about everyone else. Someone else could get caught in the fire — Ressler almost did tonight. Or, this could be a plan that damages/hurts Liz herself. That isn’t exactly something you just throw out of the equation now.

Related News – Curious to get more updates on tonight’s new Blacklist episode?

What do you think is coming on The Blacklist season 8 episode 4?

Share your early thoughts and theories below. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







