





Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor picked up right away with drama, this time in the form of the second rose ceremony of the season. Remember all of the drama between Marylynn and Victoria? Well, it all came to a head sooner rather than later.

Entering the episode, we knew due to the promos that Victoria was going to stay — what we didn’t know was that Marylynn was going to be eliminated. Was there something that we didn’t see featuring Marylynn to cause Matt James to feel the way that he did? We certainly wonder given how it ultimately makes almost no sense. Marylynn came across on the show like she hadn’t done that much wrong.

Yet, what we wonder is this: Matt may not have been that into Marylynn, and it’s possible that she would’ve been eliminated soon anyway. In keeping Victoria, Matt does allow the show to have one of its biggest characters — but make no mistake, we totally don’t see a world in which she is the winner of the season, either. It’s just pretty-much impossible to fathom based on what we’ve seen so far with her Queen act and some of her antics.

For the record, almost immediately after Marylynn was eliminated, we saw Victoria set her sights on someone else in Sarah — one of the undisputed favorites of the season so far.

