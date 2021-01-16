The Rookie season 3 episode 3 video: Nolan’s mom interrupts his work







Sunday night’s The Rookie season 3 episode 3 is almost here, and it’s going to feature a part of Nolan’s personal life. To be specific, you’ll have a chance to get to know his mother a little bit better.

Based on the sneak peek below, it’s pretty fair to speculate that the two don’t have the best relationship in the world. After all, she comes up in his caller ID as “Momster,” and Nolan seems pretty frustrated to have a conversation with her about using the driving app on her phone. He also introduces the term “Impatient Son Voice” to the world. Harper is immediately curious after the fact about the relationship the two have, and John claims that this is not a case of his mom just checking up on him to see if he’s okay on the job … which is something we’re aware of already. If this was some sort of frequent occurrence, we had a feeling that we’d have seen it a few different times already.

Nolan’s mother is played by the incredible Frances Fisher, and here’s a fun fact — she and Nathan Fillion have worked together before. Fisher was a guest star on his former ABC show in Castle. She has also done a number of other great shows over the years including The Killing, Resurrection, and then also Masters of Sex.

Where will this relationship go throughout the hour? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, but it is another wrench thrown into Nolan’s life while he has a lot of other stuff going on. He has to deal with the reprimand following the premiere, and then also continue to evaluate his role as a police officer at a time of so much change and reform.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 3?

Impatient son voice is in full effect 👀 Don't miss @Frances_Fisher guest star on #TheRookie Sunday at 10|9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/F90KZ4TyKj — The Rookie (@therookie) January 15, 2021

