Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off not happening at The CW







We’ve been waiting for a long time to get news on the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off show and now, it’s all official: You won’t be seeing the series on The CW.

According to a report from TVLine, the network is moving on and not producing the show, which was poised to star Katherine McNamara, Juliana Harkavy, and Katie Cassidy. It would have been a worthy successor to Arrow proper in a lot of ways, but clearly the network decided they have enough other series in the universe both in present and future tense. Remember that right now, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, Stargirl, Black Lightning, and Superman & Lois are all on the air, and there is still a Black Lightning spin-off in the works. We know that Black Lightning and Supergirl are ending this current season, but there are going to be more shows coming. There is no reason to believe anything otherwise.

We wish we could say this news about Green Arrow and the Canaries is shocking but, in the end, it’s really not. It’s been anticipated for a while now that this show wouldn’t get the green light, given that it’s been roughly a year since the original show aired. The network’s had plenty of time to order this, and they’ve also got a rather packed schedule as it is.

For those wondering, The CW still hasn’t made a firm decision on The 100 prequel, another proposed show that has been in limbo for a long time. We’ll hopefully get some official news on that over the next few months; it’d sure be nice to know before we get around to upfronts, or whatever is going to pass as upfronts at this particular point in time.

For those who miss Arrow, remember that David Ramsey will be involved in the Arrowverse this year; also, Stephen Amell has a new series coming in Heels.

Are you bummed that Green Arrow and the Canaries is not moving forward?

