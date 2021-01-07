Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 sneak peek: Higgins’ accidental message







You’ve been waiting to see Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 on CBS for a good while, and we now come bearing some good news: The wait is almost over! There is a new episode tomorrow, and in addition to getting a new case and a lot of action sequences, you’ll also have an update on Higgins’ personal life.

In particular, you’re going to have a chance to learn about some of the flirty text messages that she has been sending to Ethan. In the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here. Juliet sends Magnum a text that was meant for her new love interest, and it’s something that definitely gets a reaction out of him. That’s when he also realizes that some of the time she’s missed from work as of late is because of the time that she’s spent with him.

Is this surprising to Thomas? Maybe, but that’s before Higgins reminds him of all of the time that he has spent preoccupied with his personal life during past missions. Then, he starts to understand a little bit more. This is just new, unexplored terrain for him. He’s been used to having Higgins’ attention all the time, so what’s going to happen when that is not the case?

Ultimately, we do think there’s a chance that all of this could come to a head eventually — we’re not there just yet, but it is certainly something worth wondering about. If Magnum does get jealous, could have to do with feelings he has for Higgins; or, it could just be due to an inherent need he has for attention. Let’s not jump to any conclusions … at least just yet. There’s still plenty of time moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight on Magnum PI, including other details on what is to come

What are you the most excited to see on Magnum PI season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







