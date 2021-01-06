Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? The January season 4 schedule







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Of course, we’re going to give you an answer to that question within this article — but then also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode tonight. Yet, there is a silver lining — the show is almost back on the air! In just one week’s time you will see David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast on the air with a powerful episode, one that will directly follow the events of this past episode. Can Ray be saved? That’s what we have to wait and see on.

Here are the details for the January 13 episode, in the event you haven’t seen them already:

“The Carrot or The Stick” – With no leads on Ray’s whereabouts, Jason pushes Bravo team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate their missing brother. Meanwhile, Ray tries to survive captivity, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What’s coming beyond this?

Well, let’s just say that there is good news and bad at the moment. The bad news is that after we get past the January 13 episode, there is no new episode on the 20th. Following, another new episode entitled “Horror Has a Face” is going to air the following week on the 27th. This on-and-off scheduling is a little bizarre, but we have seen it with CBS shows at the moment. We don’t just want to sit here and say that this schedule is totally abnormal and simply because of the pandemic.

No matter what happens on these upcoming stories, we’re sure that SEAL Team will continue to focus on what it always has: Fantastic, meaningful stories about what it’s like to be serving this country, including the struggles many people face at home.

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 moving forward?

