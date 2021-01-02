Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5 spoilers: A huge Cruz, Herrmann hour







Chicago Fire season 9 is returning to NBC on Wednesday, but for the sake of this article, we’re looking a little bit down the road. Episode 5 is the third episode to air in the new year, but it could prove to be one of the most memorable hours of the same. There will be danger, but also a sort of personal intimacy you don’t often see on this show. Think in terms of characters trapped and separate from the rest of the team. They’ll have to figure out how to get out of this situation, pool their resources, and also maybe fear for their lives in the process.

What makes this all the more exciting as a viewer is knowing that these characters are Cruz and Herrmann. Joe Minoso and David Eigenberg are two of television’s most-underrated performers, and any time you give them great material, they hit it out of the park. This episode (which carries with it the title of “My Lucky Day”) seems to fit the bill based on what we’re seeing and hearing already.

To learn a little bit more about these characters’ perilous situation, just check out (per SpoilerTV) the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5 synopsis:

When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off.

Will there be other characters featured within this episode? More than likely, but a synopsis like this indicates a spotlight. We don’t get too many of these a season, so we’re of the belief that we have to take advantage of them at every opportunity we can get.

