Last Man Standing season 9 spoilers: The aftereffects of the pandemic







The premiere of Last Man Standing season 9 is coming to Fox tomorrow night, and if you haven’t heard, the show has a very specific approach to the pandemic. They’re looking at it in a way that’s similar to shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods — it existed within the world of the story, but the season is set on the other side. Things are largely better in the country at the time the Tim Allen comedy’s story picks up, and you’ll hear a little bit about its impact on the entire Baxter family.

Just as is the case in life, there are some characters who are going to be struggling early on in season 9 due to the health crisis. Take, for example, Kristin, someone who was running the Outdoor Man Grill. The restaurant industry suffered horribly in the pandemic, so how does Mike deal with the aftereffects of that? Business decisions are tough, and they are even tougher when family is involved.

Yet, there is one character whose career is actually in a rather good place when the show returns: Ryan. Speaking per TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Kevin Abbott had to say on the subject of the character:

“Ryan is one of the winners of the pandemic … The pot shop took off during the pandemic. People need their weed when they’re all stressed out.”

While Ryan is more successful than ever, there are also some complications that come with that as a pharmaceutical corporation could approach him with a business offer. Abbott elaborates on that with the following:

“We see whether or not Ryan is going to become a corporate guy. He starts to become [more of] a capitalist, and we see how he deals with this challenge to his principles.”

While Last Man Standing will be telling a story about change early on in season 9, remember that the Baxters are still the same lovable group you saw for many years. The tone of the series will, by and large, be similar to what it’s always been.

