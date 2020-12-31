Last Man Standing season 9 premiere video: Mike, Vanessa talk Mandy







We know that it’s been a long time coming, but the Last Man Standing season 9 premiere is going to air on Fox this weekend! We know that there are plenty of people out there in need of a laugh to kick of 2021; hopefully, the show will provide it.

The first thing that we should note here is simply this: The Home Improvement crossover is not in the premiere. Tim Allen will be bringing Tim Taylor back, but not until the second episode airing on Thursday, January 7. Sunday’s episode is entitled “Time Flies,” and the purpose of it is getting us up to speed on what the past several months have been like for the Baxter family. There was a significant time jump between seasons, and the sneak preview below serves as further evidence.

In this, you learn quickly that Mandy and Kyle are living with her parents, but there is some conflict brewing over Vanessa trying to give Mandy some motherhood advice. She’s frustrated that Mandy seemingly isn’t listening to her, and does her best to vent to Mike about it. The advice Mike gives to her in return is rather simple: Just have a conversation with her about it! Tell her how you feel. This is where things get interesting and very-much emotional: Vanessa doesn’t want to make her daughter uncomfortable. She doesn’t want to do anything that would make her want to leave right now.

One of the themes that we think the show is going to touch on a lot early on is the importance of people being around each other. It’s something that we’ve all recognized more during this pandemic, where so many of us are all socially isolated. This show can serve as a form of comfort, and we’re interested to see how current events play into what the writers decide to do. We think that some of it will play out throughout the whole season; we won’t get all the answers just in the premiere.

Related News – Check out more insight on what lies ahead this season!

What are you hoping for in regards to the Last Man Standing season 9 premiere?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to make certain you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







