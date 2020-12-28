The Rookie season 3 spoilers: Show boss on Brandon Routh role







The premiere of The Rookie season 3 is one of the most notable TV highlights within the new year, and there is a lot to anticipate. Take, for example, following up on what happened with Armstrong at the end of last season — or getting updates on how these characters wrap up their time as rookies.

Following all of this, we’re also going to have a chance to see Brandon Routh in a notable arc as Officer Doug Stanton. Who is he? This is Jackson’s new training officer, and it’s also someone who does policing the wrong way. We don’t think that the producers are going to lay all of the problems with law enforcement squarely at his feet, but this is a character who goes rogue, has no boundaries, and puts other officers into perilous positions.

In speaking on this subject further in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Alexi Hawley had to say on this subject:

Brandon’s character comes in as Jackson’s new training officer, since Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) is going to be getting promoted to detective, and he’s a problem. He’s definitely a cop who crosses the line in ways that are especially uncomfortable for Jackson, and that allows us to get into, “How do you remedy that?” We know how hard it is to discipline or get rid of cops when the unions are so strong, and because of the rules that are there to protect them. But you also have Jackson’s vulnerability as a rookie, who can be fired for anything, trying to navigate the waters of a training officer who he ultimately doesn’t respect. It’s very dynamic and very intense and, ultimately, it allows us to really push a lot of our characters in how they feel about things, in terms of Brandon’s character.

Hawley also credited Routh for being bold enough to take this role on, given that it’s not an easy one to play — it is also such a departure from the image he first earned following his Superman Returns role.

