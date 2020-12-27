The Masked Dancer premiere: Start time & a Cotton Candy sneak peek







What time is The Masked Dancer premiere on tonight? For those who are wondering, we’ve got that within this piece. To go along with that, why not also check out a new sneak peek for what’s coming up? (You can see that at the bottom of this article, as Cotton Candy Mask delivers a moving performance.)

The good news is that you are going to be seeing the Masked Singer spin-off on the air in a matter of hours. At the moment, the plan is for it to premiere at the conclusion of NFL football — more than likely, it will be at around 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The goal here, as it often is, is to find a way in order to ensure that the show gets big ratings. There is almost no better lead-in out there than football, especially a Dallas Cowboys – Philadelphia Eagles game.

Will The Masked Dancer be anywhere close to the massive hit that The Masked Singer is? That’s what we have a hard time figuring out at the moment. We know already that the flagship show is enormous, and the general appeal is still here — trying to guess who is underneath some of these masks. It’s simple, fun, and the whole family can watch. There is also a tie-in to The Masked Singer in that Ken Jeong is also a judge here. In between these two shows and I Can See Your Voice, the man is battling Gordon Ramsay at this point to become the King of Fox.

The only question we have is whether or not this show could actually alleviate some of the problems that are there with The Masked Singer, most notably that some voices are so recognizable that there is almost no way to cover them up at all. Here, it could be a little bit trickier, at least in the event that the clues are not super-obvious.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Dancer

What do you want to see when it comes to the premiere of The Masked Dancer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







