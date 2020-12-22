Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 video: Jane Levy, cast look ahead







As we prepare for the arrival of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 in the new year, why not take a longer look at what’s to come? This is the focus of the new video below, as it sets the stage for the future of the Jane Levy series and what to expect.

In the event that you did not know already, season 1 ended on an incredibly somber note following the death of Zoey’s father. That “American Pie” performance has to be one of the saddest TV moments of 2020, as it remains pretty much impossible not to cry after watching it. Levy notes that the premiere picks up seven weeks after the end of season 1, and Zoey is still working to process her emotions after losing her dad. Dealing with grief will be an important story through much of this season, as her whole family will be dealing with loss in their own way.

There will be sad moments during season 2 of the series, but they will be interspersed with some moments of happiness and levity, as well. Take, for example, the love triangle involving Zoey, Max, and Simon. We don’t get the sense that either guy is trying to push Zoey into a relationship; instead, they will try their best to support her while being friendly towards each other. Yet, the problem is that they each still feel what they’re going to feel on the inside, and the more that Zoey hears their heart-songs, it’s possible that pressure will come from that.

Through season 2, there will be more music, laughter, and a chance to feel every emotion you could possibly want. It’s the same Playlist you love, though hopefully more extraordinary than ever.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist right now

What do you most want to see on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes at the bottom of this article! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







